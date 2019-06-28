Lawrence H. Boller, 84, longtime Goodell area farmer, most recently of Belmond, IA, died, of cancer, June 27, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond under the care of Gateway Hospice.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Goodell United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Amsterdam Cemetery east of Goodell.

Visitation will be Monday, July 1st at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E. from 5-7 PM and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Tuesday.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.