Forest City Road Work Continues

Anyone driving around Forest City has seen the road work that continues into July. Much of the work is dependent on the weather. Asphalt overlay work is near completion. Asphalt overlay of intersections along North 11th Street, West J Street, West I Street, and West G Street began Thursday. This work is expected to last through the end of this week. Expect overnight intersection closures on roads that intersect with these streets.

Manholes are being adjusted on streets that have recently been overlaid. Expect temporary lane closures in these areas. Sidewalk reconstruction may begin at various intersections along the asphalt overlay rout in the next few weeks. Locations and timeline will be released at a later date.

When it comes to utility and road reconstruction, there are a number of projects underway. Grading for street reconstruction on South 11th Street between West I Street and West G Street has begun. Expect this portion of the road to be closed until further notice. Access to the Boman Fine Arts Center loading dock will be maintained as much as possible.

Utility work on North M Street and North N Street between North Clark Street and North 4th Street is expected to begin sometime in the next two to three weeks. Full road closures will be set up when the pavement is removed and utility work started.