First the Rain, Now the Heat

It was steamy and rainy on Thursday afternoon in northern Iowa and forecasters say it’ll get even hotter Friday and through the weekend. Meteorologist Cory Martin, at the National Weather Service in metro Des Moines, says summer’s not even been here for a week and it’s already time to crank up the fans and air conditioners.

As yet, no advisories, watches or warnings have been issued for the area due to the heat, but that could change soon.

When the heat index gets into triple-digits, Martin says it’s very important to take the heat seriously and take precautions if you’re working, or playing, outside.

The extended forecast calls for highs in the 80s and 90s across much of the area at least through next Wednesday.