Severe Thunderstorm Watch Posted for Southern Minnesota Counties

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minnesota has now extended the Severe Thunderstorm Watch #452 into the Minnesota counties of Faribault, Freeborn, and Martin. The watch remains in effect until 1pm and includes the cities of Albert Lea, Emmons, Keister, Twin Lakes, Blue Earth, and Fairmont.

Thunderstorms are expected to move across the area today. Some of these storms could become severe with damaging winds, hail, and cloud to ground lightning. In addition, some of these storms could produce isolated flooding in some locations.

Officials are warning of dangerous lightning in the area. They remind everyone that if you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning and should go indoors.

The first heat wave of the summer is upon us and should peak this weekend with highs in the 90’s and lows in the 70’s on Saturday and Sunday. Heat indices may top 100 degrees which means that those who have outdoor activities are at risk for heat related illnesses.

Thunderstorms are expected to fire up again this weekend and into next week due to the instability in the air. While the risk for severe weather is low, officials will continue to monitor the situation for possible watches and warnings.