Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now in Effect

The National Weather Service has posted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 pm for the counties of Cerro Gordo, Kossuth, Wright, Hancock, Winnebago, Humboldt, and Wright. These include the cities of Algona, Belmond, Britt, Clarion, Clear Lake, Eagle Grove, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Forest City, Garner, Britt, Humboldt, Kanawha, Lake Mills, Manly, Mason City, Northwood, Kensett, Klemme, Corwith, Hayfield, Ventura, Renwick, Humboldt, Thor, and Dakota City

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for severe storm conditions to develop. Winds may be gusty at times along with heavy rains and lightning. Stay with KIOW r kiow.com for further details as they develop.