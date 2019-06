Raymond “Ray” Bierle, 93, of Buffalo Center, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Timely Mission Nursing Home, Buffalo Center.

A memorial service for Raymond “Ray” Bierle will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Lakota.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center is in charge of arrangements.

