Mary Howieson, 81, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Mary Howieson will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Presbyterian Church, 219 1st Street Northwest in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

