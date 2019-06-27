IGHSAU Regional Pairing Released

West Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the 2019 regional pairings. Let’s start in Class 3A.
CLASS 3A Region 4 (first round games on 7/10)
Game 1 #5 Columbus Catholic vs Clarion 7 pm (In Waterloo)
Game 2 Clear Lake vs GHV 7:30 pm (In Clear Lake)
Game 3 Forest City vs #11 New Hampton 7 pm (In New Hampton)
Game 4 Hampton-Dumont vs Iowa Falls-Alden 5:30 pm (In Clear Lake)
* Winner of game 1 & 2 play and Winner of Game 3 & 4 play.
Second round games in New Hampton and Waterloo
CLASS 2A Region 1 (first round games played 7/8)
game 1 Belmond vs Eagle Grove 7 pm (In Belmond)
game 2 Woodward-Granger vs South Hardin 7 pm (In Granger)
*Winner of game 1 gets East Marshall and Winner of game 2 gets Jesup (Second round games on 7/10)
CLASS 2A Region 7 (first round games on 7/8)
game 1 AP vs Denver in Aplington 7 pm
game 2 Dike-New Hartford vs Lake Mills in Dike 7 pm
*Winner of game 1 gets North Linn and Winner of game 2 gets Saint Ansgar
CLASS 1A Region 8 (first round games on 7/8)
game 1 St. Eds vs Riceville 7 pm (In FD)
game 2 Newman Catholic vs West Bend-Mallard 7 pm (In MC)
game 3 Rockford vs West Hancock 7:30 pm (In Rockford)
game 4 North Iowa vs Northwood Kensett 7 pm (In BC)
game 5 Nashua-Plainfield vs West Fork 5:30 pm (In Rockford)
*Winner of game 1 gets AGWSR
*Winner of game 2 gets the winner of game 3
*Winner of game 4 gets Bishop Garrigan
*Winner of game 5 gets North Butler
second round games to be played on 7/10 at highest seed
