IGHSAU Regional Pairing Released

West Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the 2019 regional pairings. Let’s start in Class 3A.

CLASS 3A Region 4 (first round games on 7/10)

Game 1 #5 Columbus Catholic vs Clarion 7 pm (In Waterloo)

Game 2 Clear Lake vs GHV 7:30 pm (In Clear Lake)

Game 3 Forest City vs #11 New Hampton 7 pm (In New Hampton)

Game 4 Hampton-Dumont vs Iowa Falls-Alden 5:30 pm (In Clear Lake)

* Winner of game 1 & 2 play and Winner of Game 3 & 4 play.

Second round games in New Hampton and Waterloo

CLASS 2A Region 1 (first round games played 7/8)

game 1 Belmond vs Eagle Grove 7 pm (In Belmond)

game 2 Woodward-Granger vs South Hardin 7 pm (In Granger)

*Winner of game 1 gets East Marshall and Winner of game 2 gets Jesup (Second round games on 7/10)

CLASS 2A Region 7 (first round games on 7/8)

game 1 AP vs Denver in Aplington 7 pm

game 2 Dike-New Hartford vs Lake Mills in Dike 7 pm

*Winner of game 1 gets North Linn and Winner of game 2 gets Saint Ansgar

CLASS 1A Region 8 (first round games on 7/8)

game 1 St. Eds vs Riceville 7 pm (In FD)

game 2 Newman Catholic vs West Bend-Mallard 7 pm (In MC)

game 3 Rockford vs West Hancock 7:30 pm (In Rockford)

game 4 North Iowa vs Northwood Kensett 7 pm (In BC)

game 5 Nashua-Plainfield vs West Fork 5:30 pm (In Rockford)

*Winner of game 1 gets AGWSR

*Winner of game 2 gets the winner of game 3

*Winner of game 4 gets Bishop Garrigan

*Winner of game 5 gets North Butler

second round games to be played on 7/10 at highest seed

For the full brackets click the link below

https://ighsau.org/sports/softball/season-information/

For story ideas contact KIOW Sports Director Zarren Egesdal zarren@coloffmedia or 641-585-1073