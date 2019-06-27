Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/26

Baseball
Central Springs 16 West Hancock 4 (game heard on KHAM)
Southeast Polk 6 Mason City 1
Mason City 4 Southeast Polk 1
Clear Lake 4 Hampton-Dumont 3
Northwood Kensett 8 North Iowa 2
West Fork 3 Osage 1
Rockford 12 Nashua-Plainfield 1
Algona 7 Iowa Falls-Alden 5
North Union 10 GHV 8
Clarion-Goldfield-D0ws 7 St. Eds 4
Saint Ansgar 3 Lake Mills 2
Forest City 8 North Butler 2
Northwood 10 North Iowa 1
Softball
North Butler 11 Forest City 0
Southeast Polk 8 Mascon City 2
Mason City 2 Southeast Polk 1
Bishop Garrigan 8 Newman 7
Belmond 16 Eagle Grove 4
Rockford 15 Nashua-Plainfield 4
North Union 6 GHV 3
West Fork 11 Osage 10
Central Springs 18 West Hancock 1
Algona 7 Iowa Falls-Alden 2
