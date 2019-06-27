Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/26

June 27, 2019 Zarren Egesdal

Baseball

Central Springs 16 West Hancock 4 (game heard on KHAM)

Southeast Polk 6 Mason City 1

Mason City 4 Southeast Polk 1

Clear Lake 4 Hampton-Dumont 3

Northwood Kensett 8 North Iowa 2

West Fork 3 Osage 1

Rockford 12 Nashua-Plainfield 1

Algona 7 Iowa Falls-Alden 5

North Union 10 GHV 8

Clarion-Goldfield-D0ws 7 St. Eds 4

Saint Ansgar 3 Lake Mills 2

Forest City 8 North Butler 2

Northwood 10 North Iowa 1

Softball

North Butler 11 Forest City 0

Southeast Polk 8 Mascon City 2

Mason City 2 Southeast Polk 1

Bishop Garrigan 8 Newman 7

Belmond 16 Eagle Grove 4

Rockford 15 Nashua-Plainfield 4

North Union 6 GHV 3

West Fork 11 Osage 10

Central Springs 18 West Hancock 1

Algona 7 Iowa Falls-Alden 2

