A Quilt of Forest City Helps in the Fight Against Cancer

Several Winnebago County Relay for Life teams had successful fundraising drives. These ranged from collecting cans to virtual fundraising. One such group is the Winnebago County Courthouse team which held a raffle for a wonderful keepsake item, a handmade quilt. Sara Uetz with the team explains.

The winner of the raffle received a quilt made by a local and well-known quilt store.

The Quilted Forest has been a strong supporter in the fight against cancer and their donation this year was exceptionally helpful.

The raffle was just part of the many events that helped the Winnebago County Relay for Life hit its annual goal for 2018-19.