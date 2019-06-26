IHSAA Postseason Baseball Pairing Released

Boone, Iowa – The IHSAA has released pairing for the upcoming district baseball tournament. Both Class 1A and 2A will kick off on July 13th.

Class 1A District 4 will feature #1Mason City Newman, Belmond-Klemme, Central Springs, West Hancock, West Fork, North Union Northwood-Kensett and North Iowa. Class 1A will have two first-round host sites, in district 4, those sites are Mason City Newman and Sheffield.

Games in Mason City

5:00 pm – Northwood Kensett vs North Iowa, Buffalo Center 7:00 pm – Mason City Newman vs Belmond-Klemme

Games in Sheffield

3. 5:00 pm – Central Springs vs West Hancock, Britt

4. 7:00 pm – West Fork, Sheffield vs North Union

The winner of game 1 will play the winner of game 4. The winner of game 2 will play the winner of game 3. Those second-round games will be played in Mason City on July, 16th at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Class 2A District 3 will feature Lake Mills, Forest City, #5New Hampton, Osage, Cresco, and GHV. The top two seeds #5 New Hampton and Osage will each get a bye. Forest City will host the first two rounds which will feature three local teams. We will have both the opening rounds games on KIOW.

Lake Mills vs Cresco 5:00 pm (Winner gets #5 New Hampton) Forest City vs GHV 7:00 pm (Winner gets Osage)

The second round games will be in New Hampton on July 16th with start times at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. The District Final will be in New Hampton on July 20th.

KIOW will broadcast the first and second rounds, and if a local team plays into the District Final.