Edward J. Messer, 100, of Forest City passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, June 28, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Forest City with Pastor Les Green officiating. Burial will be in Madison Township Cemetery with military rites by the Forest City American Legion Post # 121.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark Street in Forest City.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to United Methodist Church Faith Village after school program.