Cora Holland is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for June 26, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK JUNE 26 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City High School. Cora Holland helped the Indians to split a pair of games last week. Wednesday, in an 8-4 win over West Hancock, Cora had a double, an RBI and 2 runs scored. Thursday, Holland had a pair of hits, including a 2 run home run, and 2 RBI in a 6-4 non-conference loss to Clear Lake. Holland is batting .387, with 2 home runs, 4 doubles, and leads the team with 14 RBI for the season. Congratulations to Forest City senior Cora Holland, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.