Bombs Away, Forest City Beats Spirit Lake

Forest City, Iowa – The Forest City Indian baseball team took the field against another Lakes Conference opponent last night. Forest City traveled to Spirit Lake for a non-conference battle with the Indians. Forest City was looking to avenge a 20-7 loss to Spirit Lake a year ago in Forest City.

The game started with Forest City batting six in the top of the 1st but left the bases loaded. Spirit Lake came up and started hot as they would bring three around to lead early. Forest City though came fighting back in the top of the second scoring seven runs including this:

The slam wasn’t enough though, as FR. Reese Moore, who has come within inches of a homer this season, finally got one with his jack, just two batters after Andersen’s slam.

Forest City would add one more in the third and each team added one in the sixth, as Forest City defeated the Spirit Lake 9-4. Jordan Spooner had a four-hit night driving in two runs. Andersen adds four RBIs and Avery Busta gets the win on the hill. Busta goes 5 1/3 allowing four runs, four hits, three ks, and walked five. Ben Frostestad moves to 0-3 on the season pitching only a 1 1/3 allowing seven runs, three hits, three ks and walked two.

Tonight we head to Allison, Iowa for Forest City vs North Butler Softball. I will have the pregame show at 5:45 and first pitch around 6:00 pm.

On b103 tonight the West Hanock Eagles will take on Central Springs in baseball action. AJ Taylor will have the pregame show at 5:20 pm and first pitch around 5:30 pm, the game will be played in Britt.