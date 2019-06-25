Winnebago Board to Hold a Marathon Session of Public Hearings

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will begin a long session today at 9 am. The meeting will consist of 15 separate public hearings comprised mostly of drainage issues. It will begin with a public hearing on Drainage District 3-11. The road may be reclassified and abandoned by the Secondary Road Department due to its non-usage. The hearing will begin at 9 am.

At 9:05 am, the board will turn its attention to Drainage District 14 where a cleanout and repair is needed. Residents of the district may voice their opinion on the project. The annexation report will be discussed followed by a reclassification hearing at 9:10 am. The reclassification is necessary so that a correct levy can be assessed.

At 9:30 am, Drainage District 92 will be discussed in an annexation report. Two public hearings will be held on the subject, the first of which is the annexation report. The second at 9:35 am will discuss a reclassification report on the district.

At 10 am Drainage District 34-30 will be reviewed in two joint public hearings with Hancock County. The first is an annexation report at with the second scheduled for 10:05 am on reclassification.

At 10:25 am, the board will hold a joint hearing with Kossuth County on Drainage District 49-79. Here again, an annexation report will be discussed followed by a reclassification report public hearing at 10:30 am.

The board will then look at Drainage District 5 with an annexation report hearing at 10:50 am and a reclassification public hearing at 10:55 am.

A repair project on Drainage District 21, joint Drainage District 68-136, and Drainage District 68-136 Lateral 2 will then be discussed. There will be a public hearing at 11 am followed by a bid letting date for the work to be done.

At 11:30 am, the board will hold its last public hearing for the day. This will be in regards to Drainage District 18 Laterals 11, 12, 13, and 29 and the improvements that need to be made there.

The board will return into session around 1 pm to discuss the state of secondary roads with Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. The road crews have been working to repair secondary roads and resurface those roads that need it.

Heartland Power is asking to install overhead electric lines in the Center Township Section 19. They would like the board to approve a utility permit in order to do so.

The meeting will take place in the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.