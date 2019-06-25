Forest City Wins Delayed Game For Fifth Straight

Forest City, Iowa – Last night the Forest City Indian baseball team started the week on the right foot, after a productive last week. The Indians went 3-0 a week ago and now sit 13-6 overall and 11-3 in the TIC, after a 12-2 win over Eagle Grove. The Indians started hot scoring five runs in the bottom half of the first innings, after leaving two Eagles on base in the top half.

Forest City starter Reese Moore continued the trend of good outings with a brilliant start. Last week the Indians pitched just three pitchers in all 21 innings. Reese gets the win going 4 innings allowing just 1 hit, no runs, 6 K’s and walked 4. Other pitchers for the Indians Derek Froendt went 2/3 allowing 2 runs, 2 hits, 3 walks, and 1 k. Blaze Andersen closed the door pitching 1/3 striking out the final batter.

The game lasted three hours and twenty-two minutes, including a nearly one-hour lightning delay. Forest City continued with the offense in the second and third scoring seven runs.

Andersen was a homer away from the cycle as he collects a triple, double, and single, he also added 4 RBIs in 4AB. Jordan Spooner and Micha Lambert also collect a multi-hit game and seven of the nine batters get at least one RBI.

Blake Morgan was the losing pitcher going 2 1/3 allowing 11 runs, 10 hits, 1 k, and walked 2.

Forest City will next be in action tonight on KIOW. Forest City will travel to Spirit Lake for a non-conference battle of the Indians.

