Baseball and Softball Scores Form 6/24

June 25, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports, Uncategorized 0

Softball

Forest City 9 Eagle Grove 5

Osage 10 West Hancock 9 (Game heard on KHAM)

Central Springs 20 Lake Mills 0

Nashua-Plainfield 10 North Iowa 5

Newman Catholic 4 North Union 3

North Butler 6 GHV 0

Saint Ansgar 14 Rockford 4

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6 Iowa Falls-Alden 5 (9)

West Des Moines Valley 10 Mason City 0

West Des Moines Valley 5 Mason City 3

Webster City 7 Clear Lake 6

Baseball 

Forest City 12 Eagle Grove 2 (game heard on KIOW)

Lake Mills 7 Central Springs 0

Nashua-Plainfield 4 North Iowa 2

Newman Catholic 11 North Union 1

North Butler 6 GHV 5

Saint Ansgar 7 Rockford 5

West Fork 8 Belmond-Klemme 3

Algona 14 St. Edmonds 3 (6)

Mason City 6 West Des Moines Valley 2

Mason City 8 West Des Moines Valley 1

Clarion 12 Iowa Falls Alden 3

Webster City 5 Clear Lake 2

Osage 6 West Hancock 2