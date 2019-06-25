Baseball and Softball Scores Form 6/24

Softball
Forest City 9 Eagle Grove 5
Osage 10 West Hancock 9 (Game heard on KHAM)
Central Springs 20 Lake Mills 0
Nashua-Plainfield 10 North Iowa 5
Newman Catholic 4 North Union 3
North Butler 6 GHV 0
Saint Ansgar 14 Rockford 4
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6 Iowa Falls-Alden 5 (9)
West Des Moines Valley 10 Mason City 0
West Des Moines Valley 5 Mason City 3
Webster City 7 Clear Lake 6
Baseball
Forest City 12 Eagle Grove 2 (game heard on KIOW)
Lake Mills 7 Central Springs 0
Nashua-Plainfield 4 North Iowa 2
Newman Catholic 11 North Union 1
North Butler 6 GHV 5
Saint Ansgar 7 Rockford 5
West Fork 8 Belmond-Klemme 3
Algona 14 St. Edmonds 3 (6)
Mason City 6 West Des Moines Valley 2
Mason City 8 West Des Moines Valley 1
Clarion 12 Iowa Falls Alden 3
Webster City 5 Clear Lake 2
Osage 6 West Hancock 2