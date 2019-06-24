Winnebago and Hancock County Relays See Success

One of the most successful fundraisers for the American Cancer Society is now underway in Iowa. The Relay for Life is being held in nearly 80 Iowa communities this year. Locally, the Winnebago and Hancock County Relays were held with great success. The Hancock County Relay was held in Garner and had good attendance. The Winnebago County Relay was moved indoors to the Waldorf University Atrium due to the potential threat for storms. Neither the weather nor the move dampened the spirits of attendees or organizers. It marked the first time in six years that both events were held indoors.

Following on the heels of a very successful KIOW/KHAM Radiothon, both groups were on the cusp of hitting their goals for fundraising for the year. Winnebago County Relay has landed in the top five per capita in fundraising across the nation for the last three years. According to Steve Lovick, Regional Director for the ACS Relay for Life, the county was very close to vying for another top-five finish nationally. Official totals won’t be known until the end of the month when final totals are tabulated.

Attendees got to take advantage of a silent auction and a live auction where Chicago Cubs tickets, VIP tickets to Iowa State sports, and a Coleman Gas Grill were bid on. Food was supplied by Waldorf University and there were a number of entertainment acts during the evening. People also took the time to take a lap to symbolically fight cancer.

Tina Coleman, spokeswoman for the American Cancer Society in Iowa, says the premise is simple as teammates take turns walking or running on a track or path to symbolize the ongoing fight against cancer.

Launched in 1985, Coleman says statwide support is definitely there for this annual cause.

Last Wednesday night, a Relay for Life was held in Stanhope in Hamilton County that raised $23,000.