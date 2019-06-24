Waldorf Soccer Players Honored by A.I.I., Earn Academic All-Conference Award

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Continuing a standard of excellence both on the field and in the classroom, the Waldorf men’s and women’s soccer teams racked up a slew of honors for their performance as student-athletes this past season.

The Association of Independent Institutions announced its Academic All-Conference award winners this week for the 2018-19 academic year, and 19 Warriors were honored by the A.I.I., 12 from the Waldorf men’s soccer team and seven from the Warrior women’s team.

To be honored, a player must have played at least one game for their team, must have completed two semesters of school by the end of the 2018-19 academic year, and must maintain a 3.2 GPA, or higher, throughout all their collegiate work.

Honored from the Warrior women’s team were seniors Daritsa Herrera, a goalie from Princeton, Texas; Shinell McCalla, a forward from Basseterre, St. Kitts; and Grace Engelman, a defender from Lakeville, Minn.; and juniors Cassidy Pino, a midfielder from Albuquerque, N.M.; Kaitlyn Rockwell, a forward from Glenpool, Okla.; Kiarra Houston, a defender from Sacramento, Calif.; and Flor Padilla, a midfielder from Cheyenne, Wyo.

Earning the award from the Waldorf men’s soccer team were seniors Rodrigo Freitas, a midfielder from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Barema Samassekou, a defender from Bamako, Mali; and Victor Leao, a defender from Sao Paulo, Brazil; juniors German Romero, a defender from Caracas, Valenzuela; Athos Monteiro, a defender from Santa Rita do Sapucai-MG, Brazil; Edwin Lopez, a midfielder from Phoenix, Ariz.; Luis Cruz, a midfielder from Chelsea, Minn.; and Jordan Hardy, a defender from Huddersfield, England; and sophomores Henrique Lucas, a midfielder from Vitoria- Espirito Santo, Brazil; Osman Toro, a midfielder from Kissimmee, Fla.; Raul Guillamon-Bejar, a goalie from Barcelona, Spain; and Joao de Souza, a goalie from Piracicaba, Brazil.

The Warrior soccer teams return to the field for the fall 2019 season in August, with the men opening the season at Benedictine on August 21, and the women opening the season at Dakota Wesleyan on August 24.

by: Mike Stetson, SID, Waldorf University

