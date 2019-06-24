Waldorf Hockey Inks German Rising Star

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Looking forward to beginning play as a charter member of the Midwest Hockey League (MHL), the Warrior hockey team added some offensive punch to their lineup with the addition of a talent forward from Germany.

Waldorf head coach Brett Shelanski is pleased to announce that Janečk Sperling from Krefeld, Germany, signed a Letter-of-Intent earlier this month, and will attend school at Waldorf and play hockey for the Warriors starting this fall as a freshman.

This past season, the 5-foot-9, 176-pound right-handed center scored 16 goals and assisted on 15 others in 34 games with the Krefelder EV U20 team in the DNL U20 2 league in Germany.

In four seasons prior to joining the Krefelder EV U20 team, Sperling played in 77 games, scored 51 goals and assisted on 41 others playing for other Krefelder and Nuesser teams.

A two-time Regional Champion on the ice and a Silbud Cup Champion (an international tournament hosted in Krefeld) in 2018, Sperling also helped the Krefelder EV U20 team win the DNL Division II Championship this past winter, earning the team a promotion to the DNL Division I.

Sperling, who attended Vera Beckers (a vocational school) in Krefeld, said “the tremendous efforts by coach Brett Shelanski and his leap of faith allowing me to join Waldorf and its hockey team,” led him to sign with the Warriors.

By: Mike Stetson, SID, Waldorf University

For story ideas contact KIOW Sports Director email zarren@coloffmedia.com phone 641-590-6905