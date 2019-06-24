Waldorf Baseball Inks Mojica From Nebraska

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Warrior baseball team continues to build for an even more successful future with the addition of a standout defensive middle-infielder from McCook Community College in Nebraska.

Waldorf head coach Joe Tautges is pleased to announce that Angel Mojica has signed a Letter-of-Intent to attend the college in Forest City starting this fall and to play for the Warriors. Mojica will be a junior when he joins the Warriors on the baseball diamond.

A 5-foot-6, 135-pound right-hander who graduated from Alameda High School in Denver, Colo., Mojica spent three seasons – including a redshirt year – with the McCook Indians.

This past spring, he hit .252 with two home runs and 20 RBIs in 48 games for McCook, while anchoring the defense as he had a .973 fielding percentage playing second and third base.

A standout defensively, Mojica has made just nine errors in his entire collegiate career, including just four this past spring.

A four-year starter at Alameda HS, the Pirates’ shortstop was named to the All-Conference First Team as a freshman and a senior during his prep career.

By: Mike Stetson, SID, Waldorf University

