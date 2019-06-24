Stolen Car Found Submerged in Clear Lake

The owner of a stolen vehicle reported the car stolen to Clear Lake Police. Later, on Sunday morning around 3 am, Clear Lake Police found the vehicle submerged in Clear Lake. The unoccupied vehicle was pulled out near the boat ramp on North Shore Drive and Main Avenue. Law enforcement and firefighters took about an hour to dredge out the car from the water. Now the investigation begins as to who drove the car into the lake and why.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them at (641) 357-2186. You can remain anonymous.