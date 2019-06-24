Meier Probation Revoked on Numerous Convictions

Jordan Meier of Forest City had his probation revoked on his conviction for the charges of Count 2 “Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp,” a class D felony; and Count 3 “Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug,” a serious misdemeanor. For Count 2 Meier was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. For Count 3 Meier was sentenced to serve 50 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Meier also had his probation revoked on his conviction for the charges of Count 2 “Burglary in the Second Degree,” a Class C felony, and Count 3 “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony. For Count 2, Meier was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. For Count 3, Meier was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Meier also had his probation revoked on his conviction for the charges of “Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and 3 counts of “Burglary in the Third Degree,” aggravated misdemeanors. For each count, Meier was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.