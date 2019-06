Jerry L. Winter, 81, of Rake, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at United Hospital District in Blue Earth, MN.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Blue Earth, MN.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements.

