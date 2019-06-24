Grassley to Hold Town Meetings in Winnebago and Pocahontas Counties

U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley will hold town meetings in Winnebago County on July 1st and Pocahontas County on July 3rd as a part of his annual 99 county meetings. Grassley will hold his Winnebago County Town Hall meeting in the Salveson Ballroom of Waldorf University in Forest City between 9:45 am and 10:45 am on July 1st. His Pocahontas County Town Hall Meeting will take place in the District Courtroom of the Pocahontas County Courthouse at 99 Court Square in Pocahontas. The meeting will take place between 10:30 am and 11:30 am.

“Representative government is a two-way street. I’m one half of the process and the people of Iowa are the other half. You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent,” Grassley said. “I appreciate the opportunity to hold town meetings, answer questions and take comments from Iowans.”

Grassley is in his 39th year of holding meetings in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. Grassley has held at least one meeting in every county, every year since he was first elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. He takes and answers questions on any subject raised.