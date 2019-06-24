Cook Sentenced on Possession Charges

Crystal Cook of Kanawha, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on February 22, 2019. Cook was sentenced to serve 14 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The fine was suspended. Cook was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.