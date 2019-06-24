Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/23

Softball

Gilbert 13 GHV 0

Gilbert 13 Lake Mills 1

Kee High 14 Osage 2

Newman Catholic 10 Emmetsburg 0

Newman Catholic 10 GHV 5

North Union 10 Boyden Hull Rock Valley 5

Saint Ansgar 14 Tripoli 1

Baseball

No teams in action

 

Sports for 6/24

KIOW – Forest City Baseball (12-6 10-3) vs Eagle Grove (1-16 1-9)  pregame at 7:15 pm first pitch at 7:30 pm

KHAM – West Hancock (2-15 1-11) vs Osage (11-17 7-7) pregame show at 5:50 pm first pitch at 6:00 pm.

