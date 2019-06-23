SUNDAY TALK: Ernst on Caring for Our Veterans “…one of the most sacred promises our nation makes.”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, the first female combat veteran elected to the Senate, took to the Senate floor this week with a number of her fellow lawmakers to highlight the one-year anniversary of the VA MISSION Act being signed into law, marking the beginning of its implementation by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Ernst outlined a number of the law’s benefits, including one significant reform she fought hard for that was included in the law—her VETS Act, which is aimed at increasing telehealth services and allowing rural or disabled veterans to receive care from the comfort of their own home.