Charles City to Try and Become a Livable Community

Charles City has been striving to become a “livable community” which is a place where extra attention is paid to the environmental, economic and social factors that influence the health and well-being of older adults. Progress on that front will be showcased Saturday when AARP Iowa hosts a jamboree there to celebrate Charles City as Iowa’s next livable community.

Mayor Dean Andrews says Charles City has taken big steps to transform the heart of downtown when it opened the state’s first whitewater park in 2011.

Charles City has about 8,000 residents. The jamboree will be held in conjunction with the annual Charles City Challenge Whitewater Festival.

After Des Moines was designated Iowa’s first livable community in 2012, AARP state director Brad Anderson says leaders in Charles City wanted to know how their community could be more age-friendly.

Mark Wicks, the community development director for Charles City, says he wants all age groups to feel welcome there.

The Riverfront Park in Charles City will be the site of many weekend events where a stone amphitheater, naturalized play area, picnic shelters and public art have been constructed to make the community more livable.