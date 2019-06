The Stronger than Cancer Benefit for Mindy Meredith will be held this Saturday from 3-7 pm at the Forest City Civic Auditorium. Traci Cox is one of the organizers for the event and says despite being diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, she is doing well.

Cox says there will be a silent auction, live auction, baked goods, and a free will dinner.

Follow theĀ updates at facebook.com/groups/mindystrong