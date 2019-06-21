Richard ‘Dick’ Berens, 79, of Clarion passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue Northeast in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

A scriptural wake and rosary will be held at 3:30 PM on Sunday, June 23, 2019, with visitation to follow until 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

