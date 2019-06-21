Nadine Blank, 92, passed away June 17, 2019 at the Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Immanuel Reformed UCC in Klemme, IA, on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:30 am.

Visitation will be held at the Andrews Funeral Home in Klemme, IA, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Reformed UCC in Klemme or to the donor’s choice. The family wants to thank the dedicated employees of the Kanawha Community Home who took wonderful care of Nadine and Gateway Hospice of Clarion, IA.

Nadine was born December 29, 1926 to Ruth Alice (Whetsler) and Walter Kimball. She graduated from Klemme High School in 1944 and was joined in marriage to Junior E. (cap) Blank in December 1944. They were blessed with three daughters, Janice Ross, Judy Bauman, and Karen Boyce.

Nadine and Cap lived on their farm southwest of Klemme, where she was a housewife and worked in the fields along with her husband and always planted a larger garden. She loved being involved in the community. She was an active member of the Immanuel Reformed UCC and belonged to Women’s Fellowship. She was also a member of the Grandmother’s Club where she held almost every office and was a 4-H leader for the Twin Lake Go-Getters for several years. Besides farming, she and Cap delivered Winnebago mother homes all over the U.S. and Canada from 1969 to 1977. They also enjoyed playing card games with their friends and neighbors.

After retirement in 1977, they spent winters in California and Arizona. They loved fishing so they spent most of their time near Lake Roosevelt in Tonto Basin, Arizona, where they made many friends. Nadine took painting classes there and family and friends have many of her paintings. She also belonged to the Red Hat Club in Tonto Basin.

They moved from their farm to the Klemme Apartments in 2004. Due to failing health Nadine entered the Belmond Nursing Home in 2013 and later that year was transferred to the Kanawha Community Home where she lived for nearly six years before passing away.

She is survived by her daughters, Janice (Gene) Ross, Judy (Daniel) Bauman and Karen (Kevin) Boyce; grandsons, Shawn (Tracie) Bauman, Mark (Holly) Bauman; granddaughter, Samantha (Joel) Carpenter; brother, Robert (Nettie) Kimball; sister, Ruth Floyd; and sister-in-law, Margaret Uthe; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cap; brother, Donald Kimball; six sisters-in-law and six brothers-in-law.

