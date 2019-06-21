Fatality Reported at a Kossuth County Wind Turbine

A man working on a wind turbine in northern Kossuth County was run over by a semi and killed at the work site Wednesday. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department, an ambulance was requested at a construction site near Lakota around 2:20 PM on Wednesday.

When law enforcement and medical personnel arrived, 51-year-old Lee Gruver of Daisetta, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene. When it was determined a motor vehicle was involved in the incident, the investigation was turned over to the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation. No other details have been released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

A spokesman for the Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on private property.