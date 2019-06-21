Craig E. Larson, 77, of Klemme, IA, a life-long farmer and business man, died, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Hancock Memorial Hospital, Britt, IA. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, 10:30 AM, at the Klemme, United Methodist Church. The Reverend Donna Buckman will be officiating.

Visitation and public viewing will be Friday at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme from 5:00-8:00 pm. Visitation will also take place at church Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am, however there will be no viewing at church. Memorial suggestions include Hospice of North Iowa in Craig’s name or to the donor’s choice.

Craig Larson, the son of Carold and Thelma ( Kluckhohn) Larson was born September 22, 1941, at Forest City, IA. He grew up in Klemme and attended Klemme Schools through the 11th grade, before completing high school at Garner-Hayfield where he graduated.

Following high school he enlisted in the United States Navy. He later returned to Klemme where he married Sharon K. Nelson on June 8, 1962, at the Klemme United Methodist Church. There union brought two wonderful children into their lives, a daughter Kay and son Scott.

In addition to raising their children and enjoying more than 54 years of a life journey together Craig and Sharon farmed together near Klemme. The two were definitely a team made for one another as they shared the many tasks of the farming operations.

Besides farming Craig was an entrepreneur, owning a wide variety of businesses throughout his life along with his partner Sharon who was usually his Chief Financial Planner. Along with the farming operations Craig and Sharon owned and ran Larson Oil and full service filling station starting the businesses in the early 1960’s along Hwy. 69 west of Klemme. The filling station was also a pickup and drop off depot for Jefferson Bus Lines acting as a friendly resting spot for travelers. He later diversified into the feed business through operation of C & S Kent Feeds. Being a man of vision and hard work, Craig was always looking forward to that next venture. As the years of life went by he and Sharon managed and maintained various golf courses including Slippery Elm in Klemme, the Belmond Country Club, Clarmond Country Club near Lake Cornelia, and the Eagle Grove Golf Club. They were meticulous in manicuring and caring for the links of these courses. He always strived to make everything better and his warm and friendly demeanor was a great asset in the many hats he wore in working with the public over the years.

Following the time period of delving into the golf business, Craig jumped full steam into car sales and auto body owning Hwy 69 Motors and Auto Body in partnership with his son Scott. He stepped away from the auto body business and jumped into transportation starting C & S Trucking – today’s CSKR Trucking, Inc. based out of Klemme.

Craig was a terrific husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He worked hard to provide for the needs and wants of his wife and kids. He instilled the values of the importance of family and respect for others in each of them. His many businesses and farming kept him and Sharon quite busy, however, they always strived to find time to support Kay and Scott and the grandchildren in all that they were involved in. They were their number one cheerleaders in life attending countless extra-curricular events and activities, going to the races, and being in their corner in their life events. Craig enjoyed times spent with Sharon playing in many couple’s golf tourneys with family and close friends. He loved to go on fishing excursions to pursue Northern and Walleye in Canada and made a bucket list trek adventure this past year to enjoy this passion even as his health declined. He looked forward to family get-togethers and catching up on the happenings of their day.

Craig was a life-long member of the Klemme United Church where he was baptized, confirmed, married, and will be laid to rest this Saturday. He shared his love for music singing in the church choirs and community church choirs and Cantatas.

Those who had the privilege of crossing in the footsteps of Craig’s life journey will reflect fondly upon a man who believed in hard work, had a boundless love for his wife, children, siblings and their families, an innate and special personality and gift of service to the public and greater world, a zest for life and all it had to offer.

His legacy and memory will continue to burn brightly in his daughter Kay (Roger) Hanson of Klemme and their children: Danielle Hanson of Britt and children Mackenzie, Austin, and Madison; Megan (Brent) Willis of Klemme and their kids Ambrea and Cooper; and Mathew (Lezah) Hanson and son Nerak of Klemme; his son Scott (Candi) Larson of Nora Springs and their children: Morgan Larson, Rudd, IA, and Holden Larson, Garner, IA; Jordan (Nicole) Schubert and son Kyler of Nora Springs, Paige (Chris) Bushbaum of Osage, Brianna Schubert of Minneapolis, Matthew Schubert of Nora Springs. Craig’s sisters-in-law: Phyllis (Ron) Brozik and Lynn (Lon) Hagen, and brother-in-law Jack Nelson, along with other extended family and countless friends.

