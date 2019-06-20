Worth County Officials Respond to a Harrowing Accident

On Tuesday around 7:18 am, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a subject that stated that at the Worth County Secondary Roads Shop located on 13t street S. in Northwood, a blade had fallen on an individual and the victim was conscious and breathing but was injured.

When the deputy arrived, he reported back that there were two victims, Lynn Butler and Brian Wallin, both of Northwood and employees of Worth County Secondary Roads.

Butler was transported by Mason City Fire and Ambulance to Mercy One North Iowa with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Wallin was transported to Mercy One North Iowa by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Butler was admitted to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and remained in the hospital. Wallin was treated and released.