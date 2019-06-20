VA Outpatient to Hold Open House

The Mason City Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic will be holding an open house on Thursday at their office in Mason City. VA Spokesperson Sara Hodak says the public is invited to attend and ask questions of the staff.

Hodak says the VA in Mason City is offering a number of new services.

Hodak says the VA offers a wide variety of services for area veterans.

The VA Mason City-based Outpatient Clinic is located at 520 South Pierce Avenue, suite 150. For more information, please call (641) 494-5000.