Lois E. Hanna, 96, of Woden, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 P.M., Monday, June 24th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woden with Rev. S. Kim Peterson officiating. Following the service her body will be cremated. Inurnment will be at a later date in Grant Township Cemetery northeast of Woden.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 310 Main St., Woden and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church.