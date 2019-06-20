Indians Baseball Notch Third Straight Win

Forest City, Iowa – The Forest City Indians (11-6 9-3) backed up a walk-off win on Tuesday night with a dominating victory on Wednesday over conference foe West Hancock (3-10 3-9).

After getting three outs in the top of the first, the Indians came back and scored 4-runs and batted nine in the bottom of that frame. Forest City would add one more in the 2nd before the Eagles would get on the board scoring one in the top of the 3rd. The Indians added the final run of the night for either team in the bottom of the third inning.

Reese Moore the Tuesday night hero; gets the complete game win on the mound allowing just 1-run on 5 hits, he walked only 1, and canned 3. Micha Lambert, the Indians number nine spot hitter, was the lone Indian with two or more hits. It was a three-RBI night for Blaze Andersen and eight of the nine Indians knocked at least one hit.

Brayden Leerar started the game and gets the loss for the Eagles. He allowed 6 runs, 6 hits, walked 4, and struck out 1. It was a two-hit night for Tristan Hunt, who also made a couple of nice defensive plays at first base. Junior Cole Wood gets the lone RBI which came in the top of the third.

The Eagles will be back in action tonight vs West Bend-Mallard on b103 or KIOW.com. Forest City baseball is off tonight. KIOW will broadcast the Forest City vs Clear Lake softball game. We will have the pregame show at 5:45 pm and first pitch at 6:00 pm. The Lions are coming off an upset victory over #2 (3A) Humboldt at home last night.

by: Zarren Egesdal

