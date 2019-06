The 21st annual Hancock County Relay for Life will be held on Friday, June 21st at the Veterans Memorial Recreation Center at 365 W. 8th Street in Garner. Hancock County Relay for Life Chairperson Linda Webner says the ceremonies will begin at 6 pm.

Webner says from there, the celebration portion of the program will get underway around 6:45 pm.

After that will be the Remembrance portion of the program.

Webner says from there, they will transition to the regular Relay program.