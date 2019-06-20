Forest City Softball Beats West Hancock

Forest City, Iowa – The Forest City Indians jumped out to an early 4-0 lead at home before West Hancock shortstop Kennedy Kelley broke the Eagles scoreless drought with a run in the fourth to make it 4-1.

In the sixth, the Indians collected seven hits and four insurance runs which they would need heading into the top of the seventh. The Eagles first baseman, Ann Horstman, launched a three-run home run to the 205-foot mark into right center; to cut the lead in half. Madeline Eisenman singled and the Eagles began to mount another attack, which fell short. The next two batters couldn’t generate a hit to move Eisenman and the Indians got the 8-4 win.

The Eagles will next face the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines in Britt on Thursday night. The baseball game can be heard on B-103 beginning at 6 pm. The Indians will take on the Clear Lake Lions tonight on KIOW with a pregame show at 5:45 pm and first pitch at 6:00 pm.

by: AJ Taylor

