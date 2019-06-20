Basketball Camps Hosted By Waldorf University

Forest City, Iowa -The Waldorf Warrior Men’s Basketball team is currently hosting one of a couple of youth camps this summer. This week it’s the middle school campers getting a chance to make their mark. Nigel Jenkins, the head coach for the Warrior’s says this is his eighth year running the camp.

Jenkins has been the Warrior bench boss since the fall of 2011. He says the kids are learning many aspects of the game.

Next week Jenkins will be hosting a “little dribblers” camp for the first time.

If you would like to get your child signed up for the “little dribblers” camp, you can still do so by going to WaldorfWarriors.com and click Men’s Basketball. Jenkins said he will be host more camps in the fall.