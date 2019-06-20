Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/20

June 20, 2019

Baseball

Forest City 6 West Hancock 1 (game heard on KIOW)

Fort Dodge 2 Mason City 1

Mason City 8 Fort Dodge 2

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1 Hampton-Dumont 2

Osage 13 Rockford 6

Webster City 13 Algona 0

Lake Mills 5 Belmond-Klemme 2

West Fork 3 GHV 2

Newman 20 Eagle Grove 0

North Butler 2 Northwood Kensett 3

Saint Ansgar 11 North Iowa 1

Softball 

Forest City 8 West Hancock 4 (game heard on b103)

GHV 1 West Fork 0

Fort Dodge 10 Mason City 0

Fort Dodge 18 Mascon City 1

North Union 4 Bishop Garrigan 5

Charles City 8 Central Springs 1

Eagle Grove 0 Newman 7

North Butler 5 Northwood Kensett 0

Rockford 6 Osage 4

Webster City 7 Algona 3

Clear Lake 4 Humboldt 1

 

