Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/20

Baseball
Forest City 6 West Hancock 1 (game heard on KIOW)
Fort Dodge 2 Mason City 1
Mason City 8 Fort Dodge 2
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1 Hampton-Dumont 2
Osage 13 Rockford 6
Webster City 13 Algona 0
Lake Mills 5 Belmond-Klemme 2
West Fork 3 GHV 2
Newman 20 Eagle Grove 0
North Butler 2 Northwood Kensett 3
Saint Ansgar 11 North Iowa 1
Softball
Forest City 8 West Hancock 4 (game heard on b103)
GHV 1 West Fork 0
Fort Dodge 10 Mason City 0
Fort Dodge 18 Mascon City 1
North Union 4 Bishop Garrigan 5
Charles City 8 Central Springs 1
Eagle Grove 0 Newman 7
North Butler 5 Northwood Kensett 0
Rockford 6 Osage 4
Webster City 7 Algona 3
Clear Lake 4 Humboldt 1
