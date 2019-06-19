Waldorf Volleyball Staff to Host Area Camps

This fall Bri Ebenhoe will be entering her 3rd year at the helm of the Waldorf Warrior Volleyball. Bri is joined on the bench by her husband Matt and combined the two have decades of volleyball knowledge. Before the season fires up, the two will be hosting many camps to help the next generation of Volleyball players throughout the North Iowa area. Ebenhoe, says that she wants to help girls get there hands on Volleyballs.

The first camp of the season will be the Little Warrior camp which Ebenhoe talks about.

The high school camp will be next on the list

The college prep camp will help area athletes with aspirations of playing at the next level.

Finally, the pair will host a middle school camp to get those girls ready for the stiff high school competition.

If you would like to learn more about these camps and the Waldorf Warrior Volleyball team you can head to www.waldorfwarriors.com and click on the Volleyball page. The Camp information under more links. The Warriors will kick off the 2019 season on the road at Silver Lake College in August. The first home match will take place on September 16th vs Faith Baptist Bible College.