Moore’s Walk-off Picture Perfect Ending in Forest City’s Victory Over Denver

KIOW was at the baseball diamond last night as Forest City would host another non-conference opponent, the Denver Cyclones. The Cyclones host an offense that can score with the best of them and they showed that early. After already leading 2-0, Sr. Brock Farley launched a moon shot to left field

The shot had plenty of steam to get out over the towering wall in the left field. The Cyclones would hold onto that 4-0 lead until the Indian would finally bring 3-runs home in the bottom of the sixth. Forest City had multiple hits and left many runners on, but couldn’t get one to score. Trey Blazer, who pitched all 7 innings settled in after the Farley bomb and got the Indians to the bottom of the 7th trailing 4-3. Noah Miller would score on a line drive from Blaze Andersen up the middle, just sliding around the tag from Cyclone catcher Mitchell DeVries and Andersen now standing on second from the throw. Forest City would send up five-hole hitter, Freshman Reese Moore, and this happened.

The freshman vs freshman battle goes to Moore, and the Indians WALK IT OFF to move to 10-6 overall and Denver falls to 10-7

Tonight we will have both Coloff Media teams in action against each other. Forest City will host West Hancock in a baseball and Softball twin bill. The Softball game will be broadcasted on b103 and on KIOW.com. The baseball game will be broadcasted on KIOW. AJ Taylor will have the first pitch of softball game at 6:00 pm with a 5:50 pregame show. Zarren Egeadal will have baseball action starting with a pregame show at 7:15 pm and first pitch at 7:30 pm tonight on KIOW and b103.