Kanawha To Host Farm Field Day on Thursday

An annual event returns to Kanawha on Thursday. The Northern Research Farm Field Day is a chance for local farmers to gather information and tips on the latest in techniques in farming and agriculture. The event will feature several guest speakers with the latest in farming information. Paul Kassel with the Iowa State Extension Service explains.

According to Kassel, no registration is required and participants need to be on site by 9:30 am.

The event will take place at 310 S. Main Street in Kanawha.