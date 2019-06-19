Jayden Hughes is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for June 19, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK JUNE 19 2019
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Jayden Hughes led the Cardinal softball team in 4 games last week. Wednesday, in a 7-6 loss to Rockford, Hughes had 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 stolen bases, and an RBI. Thursday in a 5-3 loss to Algona, Jayden had 2 hits and scored a run. Friday, in a 7-5 win over Lake Mills, Hughes was 3-4 with a double, 3 stolen bases and 2 runs scored. Congratulations to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Jayden Hughes, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.