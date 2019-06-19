Forest City Brush and Yard Waste Site to Become More Secure

It has become a problem, according to city officials, when it comes to out of town and out of county residents dumping yard waste and brush in the city’s Brush and Yard Waste site. It has been determined that much of the brush left at the site is not coming from inside city limits. Observations have shown this to be the case and now the Forest City Council is working with River City Communications on updating the site.

The city council has met to discuss the issue and Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says there will be some obvious changes when residents go to use the site.

City officials have been concerned because of the amount of brush and tree limbs that need to be burned and the ash removed.