Baseball/Softball Scores From 6/19

June 19, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

Softball

Bishop Garrigan 13 North Iowa 0

Newman Catholic 14 GHV 0

Central Springs 16 Nashua-Plainfield 0

Charles City 12 Saint Ansgar 0

Eagle Grove 7 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6

Algona 3 Emmetsburg 2

Northwood 12 Riceville 6

Iowa Falls-Alden 10 Clear Lake 6

Baseball 

Forest City 5 Denver 4

Bishop Garrigan 12 North Iowa 9 (8innings)

Clear Lake 12 Saint Ansgar 2

Newman Catholic 4 Columbus Catholic 3

West Fork 3 Hampton-Dumont 2

 

This list is updated as scores come in. If you have a story idea contact KIOW Sports Director Zarren Egesdal at 641-585-1073 or zarren@coloffmedia.com