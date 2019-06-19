Baseball/Softball Scores From 6/19

Softball
Bishop Garrigan 13 North Iowa 0
Newman Catholic 14 GHV 0
Central Springs 16 Nashua-Plainfield 0
Charles City 12 Saint Ansgar 0
Eagle Grove 7 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
Algona 3 Emmetsburg 2
Northwood 12 Riceville 6
Iowa Falls-Alden 10 Clear Lake 6
Baseball
Forest City 5 Denver 4
Bishop Garrigan 12 North Iowa 9 (8innings)
Clear Lake 12 Saint Ansgar 2
Newman Catholic 4 Columbus Catholic 3
West Fork 3 Hampton-Dumont 2
This list is updated as scores come in. If you have a story idea contact KIOW Sports Director Zarren Egesdal at 641-585-1073 or zarren@coloffmedia.com