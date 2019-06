2018 Was a Record Year for Area Precipitation

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows northern Iowa and the state as a whole set a record for rain and snow over the past 12 months.

The state saw nearly 51 inches of precipitation from June 2018 through May of this year. That’s about 16 inches more than the 34.42 inches the state averaged per year from 1981 to 2010. The Forest City area saw a little over 50 inches of precipitation over the same time period.

State climatologist Justin Glisan says the past 12 months have been the wettest since 1895, the year officials began keeping weather records.

He says Iowa can expect more rain as temperatures increase over the summer because higher temperatures create more water vapor in the atmosphere.

The USDA Midwest Climate Hub in Ames is predicting higher than average rainfall for most of the summer.