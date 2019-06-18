Peggy Miller, 62, of Britt passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Memorial services for Peggy Miller will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Britt Christian Reformed Church – At The Crossroads Ministries, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt, with Pastor Dave Prince officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Britt Christian Reformed Church – At The Crossroads Ministries, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839